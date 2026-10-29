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Arsenal lose appeal against Dowman red card in Fleetwood shock

Max Dowman was sent off in Arsenal's EFL Cup fourth-round defeat to Fleetwood
Max Dowman was sent off in Arsenal's EFL Cup fourth-round defeat to FleetwoodAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Arsenal have lost their appeal against Max Dowman's red card in their stunning EFL Cup loss at Fleetwood after an independent commission ruled against the Premier League champions.

The teenage rising star was sent off for kicking out at Harrison Neal following a strong challenge in the 85th minute of the tie, which the Gunners lost on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

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Arsenal appealed, but England's Football Association announced Thursday that an independent commission had dismissed claims of both wrongful dismissal and excessive punishment for Dowman.

The 16-year-old Dowman will now begin an immediate three-game ban for violent conduct, starting with Arsenal's match away to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's men, level on points with league leaders Manchester City, travel to Anfield looking to bounce back from a huge upset, with fourth-tier Fleetwood now set to face another top-flight side in either Everton or Newcastle in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

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