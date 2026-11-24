Arsenal were held to a 1-1 UEFA Champions League (UCL) draw by Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates, ending the hosts’ run of 12 consecutive home group/league phase wins in the competition.

Mikel Arteta’s side had more or less swept aside every obstacle in the primary stage of Europe’s premier cup competition, as they welcomed an in-form Dortmund team looking to test their resolve.

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It didn’t take long for the Gunners to seize the initiative here, as they broke the deadlock with just 10 minutes on the clock.

Noni Madueke played in Viktor Gyokeres, who unleashed a ferocious dipping effort from distance that looped Gregor Kobel to register his fourth goal contribution in this season’s competition.

The hosts were in the mood to bolster their lead, as Christos Tzolis cut inside from the left and saw his shot saved by Kobel before Madueke’s follow-up attempt was blocked.

Arsenal posed a constant threat, with Nico Schlotterbeck forced into a fine sliding block to intercept Declan Rice’s surging run towards goal.

Gyokeres had a chance to net another blockbuster when Madueke teed him up again, but blasted his effort well over the bar. Dortmund looked to punish Arsenal for their profligacy, as Joane Gadou’s angled strike was kept out by Kepa Arrizabalaga at his near post shortly before half-time.

BVB came out after the restart with renewed intensity, and should have restored parity when Maximilian Beier horribly miscued his finish from Daniel Svensson’s cross.

However, Beier was not to be denied in the 55th minute, with a goal engineered by a superb run and pass from Gadou, who slotted in the German to fire home a clinical left-footed finish past Kepa.

Match stats Flashscore

Arsenal sought a quick response to re-establish their lead, but Kobel was on hand to make a fine near-post save to keep out Piero Hincapie’s header.

Niko Kovac’s side continued to carry a threat though, and had a second goal ruled out for offside when Jobe Bellingham slotted home the rebound after Kepa parried Julian Ryerson’s effort into the Englishman’s path.

There was another moment of fortune for the hosts when a handball appeal against Gyokeres went unpunished, before the Swede agonisingly saw a diving header go wide from Martin Odegaard’s cross.

Arteta then looked on in disbelief as Hincapie met Odegaard’s set-piece with a cutback at the far post, which Serhou Guirassy twice diverted onto the post, before Rice saw his strike cannon off the woodwork after being expertly picked out by Eberechi Eze.

Momentum Flashscore

Ultimately, neither side found a winner on the night, in a result that extended Dortmund’s unbeaten run to nine games across all competitions (W6, D3) and meant the Gunners increased their club-record run to 20 UCL matches undefeated in regular time (W14, D6).

This moved them one clear of the sequences registered by Ajax (1994-96) and Bayern Munich (2001/02, 2019/21), but there will be more than a tinge of disappointment here after several golden opportunities were spurned.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Noni Madueke (Arsenal)