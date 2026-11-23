Mikel Arteta has confirmed No.1 David Raya will miss Arsenal's UEFA Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund tomorrow.

Raya was forced off during the Gunners' 2-2 draw at Newcastle United over the weekend and replaced by fellow Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga in 70th minute at St James' Park.

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The 31-year-old left the pitch clutching his left arm, and a shoulder problem has since been confirmed.

Raya played a key role as Arsenal ended a 22-year wait for a Premier League title last season and had started this campaign with seven clean sheets in 10 matches before the draw in Newcastle.

Kepa is expected to cover for him, but Arteta is confident it will not be a long-term absence for his Catalan stopper.

"He's not fit for tomorrow unfortunately, but it doesn't look too serious. We need some more tests tomorrow, but it's quite encouraging with the pain he was showing immediately after the action - we were all quite worried, but it seems to be better than we expected.

"He doesn't need surgery, which would have potentially kept him out for months."