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Arsenal and Rice close to agreement over long-term deal

Arsenal and Rice close to agreement over long-term deal
Arsenal and Rice close to agreement over long-term dealWired Photos / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Declan Rice is close to agreeing a new long-term contract with Arsenal as the Premier League champions move to secure the midfielder’s future.

According to BBC Sport, negotiations with the England international are now at an advanced stage. Rice’s current deal expires at the end of next season.

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The 27-year-old has become a key figure for Arsenal since completing a £105 million move from West Ham in July 2023, making more than 150 starts for the Gunners.

Rice is reportedly set to receive a significant increase on his £240,000-a-week salary, potentially putting him alongside Bukayo Saka, who earns around £350,000 weekly.

England boss Thomas Tuchel recently described Rice as one of Europe’s best midfielders.

The development follows Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta signing a new four-year contract with the club on Wednesday.

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