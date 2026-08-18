Arsenal aim to retain Premier League title as Manchester City lead chasing pack

Arsenal and Manchester City find themselves in unusual positions heading into the Premier League season, but there is no question which of the title contenders feels more comfortable with their new status.

For the first time since the 2004-05 season, Arsenal will start a campaign as English champions when they host promoted Coventry in the opening game of the season on Friday.

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In contrast to the buoyant mood at the Emirates Stadium, City have stepped anxiously into life without Pep Guardiola after the Spaniard ended his remarkable 10-year reign at the end of last season.

After years spent in City's shadow, Mikel Arteta's side triggered a seismic shift in the Premier League's balance of power last season as they finally clinched their first top-flight title in 22 years.

Arsenal finished seven points above runners-up City and are flying high as they begin their bid to win successive English titles for the first time since the 1930s.

Arteta won't let his players rest on their laurels, with the painful defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in the Champions League final in May serving to strengthen Arsenal's desire for more silverware.

On the evidence of Arsenal's emphatic 3-0 win over City in the Community Shield on Sunday, the Gunners have already widened the gap between the clubs since last season.

Arteta's side have added Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis to their title-winning squad, with both impressing in the demolition of City.

"The desire comes because I want to live that moment again," Arteta said.

"We know the difficulty of the task. We know that it's going to demand something special and we are ready for it."

Guardiola failed to win the title in his last two years at the Etihad Stadium after taking the trophy six times in seven seasons until 2024.

Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has been hired to replace Guardiola, but the Italian faces an almost impossible task to replicate his predecessor's astonishing haul of 20 trophies in an unforgettable decade in charge.

Maresca won the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup with Chelsea, but he lasted less than two years at Stamford Bridge before an abrupt departure sparked by his tense relationship with the club's hierarchy and fan frustration at his dull tactics.

'It's a privilege'

Catching Arsenal while finishing the rebuilding job started by Guardiola, who began to replace his ageing stars with younger recruits, is a daunting prospect for Maresca.

City, who host Bournemouth in their first game on Sunday, have splashed out £116 million on Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

But the sale of World Cup-winning Spain star Rodri to Barcelona is a huge blow for Maresca.

"After 10 games, if we have got 10 points, 20 points, 30 points. People will be comparing it to Pep after 10 games. It doesn't put pressure on me," Maresca said.

"Someone asked me if it's the impossible job to follow him. Maybe, but at the same time it's a privilege."

Vying to surpass City as Arsenal's main challengers are a clutch of clubs with much to prove.

Liverpool were champions in 2025, but Arne Slot's dream debut turned into a nightmare in a chaotic second season that ended with his sacking after a disappointing fifth-place finish.

Andoni Iraola has arrived from Bournemouth to replace Slot following his impressive work with the unheralded Cherries.

The departure of Anfield icon Mohamed Salah and concerns over Virgil van Dijk's form give Iraola issues to solve if Liverpool are to return to the top.

Chelsea are also under new management as Xabi Alonso seeks redemption after his Real Madrid disaster.

Alonso's brilliant domestic double at Bayer Leverkusen in 2024 was followed by a miserable spell at Real that lasted less than eight months.

The former Liverpool and Spain midfielder started his Chelsea reign with the British record £117 million signing of England midfielder Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

But reviving an underachieving side that floundered to a 10th-place finish last season won't be easy.

Michael Carrick is Manchester United boss on a permanent basis following an impressive interim spell as successor to the hapless Ruben Amorim.

United finished third thanks to the understated Carrick's subtle man-management, earning victories over Arsenal and City along the way.

Winning a first title since 2013 is Carrick's next target, but Arsenal are firmly established as the team to beat over the next 10 months.