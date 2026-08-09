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Mikel Arteta backs Bruno Guimaraes to take Arsenal to the 'next level'

Mikel Arteta backs Bruno Guimaraes to take Arsenal to the 'next level'
Mikel Arteta backs Bruno Guimaraes to take Arsenal to the 'next level'REUTERS

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has backed new signing Bruno Guimaraes to take his side to the 'next level.'

Arteta has transformed Arsenal since taking over in 2019, guiding them to their first Premier League title in 22-years last season.

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Despite that, Arsenal fell at the final hurdle in the Champions League, losing on penalties to Luis Enrique’s incredible PSG side as the trophy continues to allude them.

Arsenal’s summer transfer window may not have been what many fans expected so far, but Arteta believes Guimaraes may be the man to take them to the ‘next level.’

Speaking after the 3-2 friendly defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday (August 9), he said: "I'm delighted to have him.

"We see very clearly - especially the energy that he brought immediately to the training ground - the hunger, the desire to come here and create a big history at the club.

"And that's the ambition that we need.

"We want to go to the next level and are very, very much convinced that we're going to need players with such a personality, desire and character to push everybody inside the organisation to go even higher."

Guimaraes was unveiled in front of the Emirates Stadium crowd ahead of the game having joined from Newcastle for a reported £75 million.

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Bruno GuimaraesMikel ArtetaArsenalPremier League