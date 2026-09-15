Argentina to honour Lionel Messi with farewell appearance in October

Lionel Messi will play one final game for Argentina

Lionel ⁠Messi has been called ‌up by Argentina ‌for a ‌farewell appearance ‌in a home ‌friendly in October ‌following his ⁠international retirement, ‌Argentine Football ​Association (AFA) president Claudio ​Tapia confirmed on Tuesday.

"We ⁠invited ​the best player in the world ‌to play, our captain Lionel Andres Messi, to have a deserved farewell on October ‌6, here ​in Argentina," Tapia ‌said on social media.

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