Argentina to honour Lionel Messi with farewell appearance in October

"We invited the best player in the world to play, our captain Lionel Andres Messi, to have a deserved farewell on October 6, here in Argentina," Tapia said on social media.
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Lionel Messi has been called up by Argentina for a farewell appearance in a home friendly in October following his international retirement, Argentine Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia confirmed on Tuesday.
"We invited the best player in the world to play, our captain Lionel Andres Messi, to have a deserved farewell on October 6, here in Argentina," Tapia said on social media.
More to come...