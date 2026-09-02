Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man United offered last-minute Mateta transfer deal

Man United make Harry Amass decision amid calls to sign a new left-back

Lamine Camara to Chelsea OFF after Monaco go back on their word

BREAKING: Man City agree record Enzo Fernandez fee with Chelsea

Most read on Flashscore News

Transfer News LIVE: Man City get Enzo over the line as Balogun to Everton falls through

Man City confirm joint British record signing of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea

Swedish tennis ace collapses twice on court during Challenger event in China

Flashscore sources: Everton still keen on Grealish after Richarlison agreement

Paredes admits suspension and Messi retirement makes Argentina future difficult

Paredes clashes with Spain's Gavi
Paredes clashes with Spain's GaviREUTERS / Amanda Perobelli

Midfielder Leandro Paredes said it will be difficult to ⁠carry on playing for Argentina after receiving a 10-match suspension for his role ‌in a brawl following the World Cup final defeat ‌by Spain.

The 32-year-old also said Lionel Messi's ‌international retirement was another reason he would have ‌to weigh up his future with the ‌national team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Paredes received the suspension in August, weeks after an altercation erupted at the final whistle ‌when he shoved Spain midfielder ⁠Gavi to the ‌ground as the champions' substitutes rushed onto the pitch ​to celebrate.

Paredes faced three assault charges, while teammate Nahuel Molina faced two. ​Both players were also fined $90,000.

"It's going to be difficult for me to stay with the ⁠national team," ​Paredes told Argentine media on Tuesday.

"Because of the suspension as well, because of Leo's decision ... It's going to be difficult for everything to ‌carry on as before.

"I haven't discussed it with the coach (Lionel Scaloni) yet, but we'll talk about it and see what decision I make."

Paredes said Messi's absence from the national team would be keenly felt.

"Leo's legacy will live on forever because of what he achieved, for never giving up and for ‌showing that dreams are hard-won, pursued and, ​in the end, fulfilled...," Paredes added.

"We'd spoken ‌in the final days of the World Cup about how the final would surely be his last match, but even so, we weren't prepared for that because ⁠of what he ⁠means to us."

Mentions
ArgentinaLeandro ParedesLionel MessiWorld Championship

Related Articles

Debut red to World Cup glory: Defining moments of Messi's Argentina career

Argentina legend Lionel Messi announces retirement from international football

Argentina fined $321K for banner and Paredes banned after World Cup final brawl