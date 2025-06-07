Anton Gaaei: How Danish Ajax defender coped after seeing his dad die at 15

Anton Gaaei is consoled by team-mate Jorthy Mokio after Ajax loses the Dutch championships at the last matchday in Groningen.

What was supposed to be a cosy, active New Years day in 2015 turned out to be a huge nightmare for Ajax defender, Anton Gaaei who saw his father die only to be be brought back to life again.

Gaeei, who was 15 years old back then, and a friend of his had taken part in a New Years race when his father, waiting to greet them at the finish line, fell over and hit his head hard on the asphalt.

"I don't really remember it. Apart from the fact that I of course saw it happen," says the Ajax profile to bt.dk

His father had suffered a cardiac arrest and was dead for ten minutes before being revived.

"It wasn't even because he had smoked or anything. It was some calcification, and it took two days before he woke up again – and I am eternally grateful for that," explains Gaaei.

The dreadful experience had had a severe impact on the Danish defender who has worced to see a psychologist to mend the mental repercussions after the experience.

But the experience has also taught him about life and the fact that there are actually some things that are more important than football.

"It was a tough period. I was 15 at the time, and it showed me that there is more to my life than just football."

"Of course it (football, ed.) is my whole life, but in the end life is more important. It dawned on me that day. At the same time, it has also helped to make me strong mentally that I got through it at such a young age," says the now 22-year-old right-back.

Eight years after, Gaaei's father is still safe and sound and hasn't experienced any side effects since the experience.

After a very personally successful year for Gaeei where he has grown to become one of the main profiles in the Ajax team, Gaaei has been selected for the Danish national team who face Northern Ireland in a friendly in the Parken stadium in Copenhagen Saturday night.