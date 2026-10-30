Analysis: Why Liverpool and other European teams are keen on Galatasaray's Alexey Batrakov

Although Alexey Batrakov has only recently joined Galatasaray from Lokomotiv Moscow, the 21-year-old Russian has made such an impact at the Turkish Super Lig outfit that there are already rumours that some of Europe's biggest clubs could be interested in acquiring his services.

Europe's big clubs chasing Batrakov

Under normal circumstances, that wouldn't be possible so soon after a transfer is made, because the player has signed a contract until 2031 and Gala would simply have no need to sell him.

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However, the knowledge of there being a €50m release clause (Gala paid €25m) is what has piqued the interest of the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool. Not to mention those other clubs who are retaining a watching brief at this point.

Whether a move so soon - either in January or next summer - is good for the player's career is debatable, and that's solely a question for Batrakov himself or his representatives to answer.

A talismanic number 10

An attacking midfielder by trade, the youngster has been one of the driving forces behind Gala's ascendancy to the top of the domestic league, where they've played nine games this season, winning seven, drawing one and losing one.

He's put himself in the headlines because of a mixture of his creativity, superb technical qualities, and a consistent goal threat.

His opposite numbers have often found it difficult to lay a glove on him, because if he isn't turning them inside out, his purposeful running has simply taken him away from them, leaving them in his slipstream.

It's no surprise that the Galatasaray board are trying their utmost to quieten the noise around Batrakov, as it would be a devastating blow to lose him so soon after signing.

Alexey Batrakov's recent player ratings Flashscore

A shot accuracy of 62.5% is the best in the squad of those players who have got themselves on the scoresheet so far, whilst a 25% conversion rate also can't be beaten.

With 19 chances created and a pass completion stat of 84.62%, he cements himself as a major player for the squad, and has to be one of the first names on Okan Buruk's team sheet alongside the likes of Osimhen and Baris Alper Yilmaz.

Only Gabriel Sara has taken more than Batrakov's 28 corners, which may seem an insignificant stat, but it evidences a responsibility already being placed on his shoulders by Buruk, and that shouldn't be overlooked given how new he is to the league.

Indeed, it has allowed him to create six chances from those set plays, and Sara is once again the one player with more to his name.

Alexey Batrakov's career numbers Flashscore

Though he's attempted only eight tackles this season, five have been won, and when one considers that Lucas Torreira's 21 tackles attempted are the most in the entire squad, Batrakov's figures don't come across as being particularly awful.

Of the 53 one-on-ones he's attempted to date, his success has been fairly evenly split, with 25 won and 28 lost, whilst aerially, he's lost 10 of the 15 duels he's been involved in.

Too soon to move?

In terms of his appearances, he's already made 10 for Gala, seven of which were starts.

With a cumulative 610 minutes played, his value to the team is clear, and at this point, the world really is his oyster.

To take to European football like a duck to water at such a young age is to his great credit, and it bodes well for what's sure to be an exciting future in the game.

The one question mark as to his career trajectory is whether being convinced to move on again so soon would be to his detriment.

A feeling of trying to do too much, too quickly lingers, and for a player to be flourishing at this age, only to rapidly go downhill because of the wishes of others, would not only be a shame for the game, but another nail in the coffin for agents and/or representatives, because of how they choose to do their business.

Batrakov is clearly destined for the top, so let him take his time to scale the peak. As and when he's close to reaching the summit, his services can then be offered to the club that believes it can help him conquer the peak.