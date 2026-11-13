Analysis: Spurs outcast Conor Gallagher could flourish under David Moyes at Everton

After a terrible start to their 2026/27 Premier League season, Tottenham appear to have turned a corner. Ahead of their next league fixture against Ipswich Town, they find themselves in the relative comfort of 11th place, just four points from Chelsea in fifth.

Everton are on the same points as the Blues and sit in sixth on goal difference, and it's the Toffees who are reportedly ready to make a move for one of the Lilywhites' out-of-favour players.

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Gallagher slips down the pecking order

Although he once seemed to be one of Spurs' most important players, Conor Gallagher has fallen well down the pecking order under Roberto De Zerbi.

The Englishman hasn't completed a full 90 minutes this season, playing less than half a game in each of his last four appearances.

Just two goals - in games Tottenham lost - and no assists this season are undoubtedly due to the lack of confidence in his style of play from the manager.

What it represents is a shocking loss of form, and that's probably why his recent Flashscore player ratings haven't been above 7.0.

Though the player himself hasn't made any attempt to move on, the situation could dictate that a loan at the very least could be of mutual benefit.

David Moyes has a long-term interest in the player

Everton manager David Moyes has had a long-term interest in Gallagher, and the 26-year-old's combative way of playing could be said to be perfectly aligned with the way in which the Scot likes his midfielders to play.

Of the 207 one-on-one duels that Gallagher has contested since the beginning of last season, he's won 103 of them for a 49.76% success rate, and his 101 ball recoveries puts him in the top 10 in the Spurs squad in that area.

Conor Gallagher's recent player ratings Flashscore

That's important, because he's played significantly fewer minutes than many of his teammates, who have only posted slightly better figures.

To give some context, Gallagher has played 1,636 minutes of action from the beginning of 2025/26 until now, while Mickly Van De Ven, for example, has been on the pitch for 4,705 minutes.

Wrong style for De Zerbi?

De Zerbi might well argue that the midfielder's way of playing isn't in keeping with the rapid pass-and-move style that the Italian prefers.

Though Gallagher is no slouch, his movement might be a little more laboured than that of his colleagues in certain situations.

Conorr Gallagher's injury record Flashscore

His absences certainly can't be put down to injury either, as he's remained one of the most reliable players in this regard for his club. An illness in March, which kept him sidelined for three days, is the only time he's not been able to report for duty since joining the north Londoners.

Passing-wise, only six other Tottenham players have a better completion rate for those passes ending in the final third than Gallagher's 80.9%, with the Englishman finding his target on 173 occasions from 216 passes attempted.

A completion rate of 85.42%, more generally, is also not an awful stat, particularly from a midfielder who is more well known for a competitive presence.

Combative presence

Despite his relatively low time on the pitch, Gallagher has still posted the 10th best output, winning 23 of his 39 attempted tackles for a 58.97% success rate.

Conor Gallagher's season numbers Flashscore

He may not be the right fit for Tottenham at the present time, so it's surely in De Zerbi's interest and that of the board to offload him at the earliest possible opportunity.

Everton did, of course, explore a potential loan-to-buy deal for Gallagher in the summer, but the Italian ultimately decided that he wanted to keep the player in north London.

Easy decision to make if Spurs keep winning

Given how things have panned out since, De Zerbi is likely to revisit things when the time is right.

Moyes certainly doesn't need to be sold on Gallagher's attributes. An energetic presence, he is a willing runner, will chase every lost cause, and he can break up play with ease. The hard work that he puts in during every game would likely see him quickly become a fan favourite at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The decision as to what happens next will be De Zerbi's, but if Spurs continue their winning ways over the next few weeks with Gallagher only playing a bit-part role, that decision will be much easier to make.