Ampem Darkoa thrash USFAS Bamako in CAF Women's Champions League opener

Ampem Darkoa Ladies made an emphatic start to their 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League campaign with a 5-1 victory over Mali’s USFAS Bamako in their Group B opener on Monday.

The Ghanaian champions recovered from an early setback to secure all three points at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, scoring five goals to move to the top of the group.

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USFAS Bamako took the lead in the 11th minute through Oumou Kone, who beat Ampem Darkoa goalkeeper Rose Teye Baah to put the Malian side ahead.

However, Ampem Darkoa responded strongly, with Angelina Yeboah restoring parity in the 28th minute after connecting with a delivery from Nancy Amoh.

The Ghanaian side completed the turnaround three minutes later when Patricia Agyei found the net to give Charles Anokye Frimpong’s team a 2-1 lead heading into the break.

Ampem Darkoa continued to dominate after the restart and thought they had extended their advantage through Amoh, but her effort was ruled out for offside.

Yeboah eventually doubled the lead in the 79th minute to complete her brace before Beline Nyarko added a fourth four minutes later.

Nancy Amoh then capped the impressive performance by scoring in stoppage time to seal a comprehensive 5-1 victory.

The result gives Ampem Darkoa three points from their opening match and sends them to the top of Group B as they seek to reach the semi-finals.

The Ghanaian champions will next face Uganda’s Kawempe Muslim Ladies on Thursday, November 5, before concluding their group campaign against defending champions AS FAR of Morocco.