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Valencia boss Aguirre delighted with Sadiq's goalscoring return

Valencia boss Aguirre delighted with Sadiq's goalscoring return
Valencia boss Aguirre delighted with Sadiq's goalscoring returnFrancisco Macia, Magara Press SL / Alamy / Profimedia

Valencia manager Javier Aguirre has welcomed Umar Sadiq's return from injury after the Nigerian striker inspired Sunday's 1-0 victory over Elche.

Sadiq, sidelined for nearly two months, replaced Pablo Maffeo in the 61st minute before scoring the winner six minutes later.

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The decisive strike secured Valencia's first victory since Aguirre's appointment in September, with the Mexican tactician expressing delight at having the Super Eagles forward available again following his lengthy absence.

“It’s a joy for everyone. We also had the 0–2 opportunity, and I don’t know what happened in that play. Elche CF had their chances too. The victory feels good,” Aguirre told the club’s official website.

“We don’t need any extra motivation. We’re playing against one of the best teams, and hopefully we can put in a good performance.”

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