All 16 teams will be kicking off at 15:00 CET on Sunday 29th November on the final day of the 2026 Allsvenskan with the title, a place in Europe and the automatic relegation places still to be decided.

Here is what every team needs at both ends of the table ahead of what is sure to be a dramatic final day, with six of the eight fixtures having a bearing on the races for the title, Europe or survival.

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The title fight

Hammarby - Leading the table on goal difference, the Stockholm side's vastly superior goal difference means a win away at Vasteras will be enough to win the title for just the second time. Bajen's only previous Allsvenskan win came in 2001, while they have finished as runners-up for successive years.

Sirius - A remarkable first title major trophy for Sirius looked guaranteed for so long, but now they are the underdogs ahead of the final day, when they go to Goteborg. A goal difference of +24 compared to Hammarby's +39 means the Uppsala side will need to win and hope Vasteras do them a favour.

The race for Europe

Djurgarden & Hacken - Nine points clear of third and fourth places, Hammarby and Sirius are ensured of European football for next summer, but having fallen out of the title race in recent weeks, Djurgarden are not over the line yet. The Blaranderna are level on points with Hacken, and the two now face a winner-takes-all match in Stockholm to decide who qualifies for the UEFA Conference League.

Better goal difference means a draw will be enough for Djurgarden, but with two defeats in a row will not fill their fans with confidence, while Hacken have lost just one of their last 10 matches.

Middle of the pack

Elfsborg and Vasteras have both failed to win either of their two most recent matches and had to say goodbye to their European ambitions as a result, while a run of four wins in a row has come too late for GAIS. Fifth place is now the ceiling for all three.

None of Malmo, AIK and Goteborg have shown any consistent form during the final weeks of the season, and all three will be hoping to either cement or take a position in the top half. The only side who cannot move up or down on the final day are Brommapojkarna in 11th, while a point will keep Mjallby in 12th place in what has been a regression to the norm for the 2025 champions. Winning the Svenska Cupen at least gives Mjallby another crack at Europe in 2027.

The battle for survival

Kalmar - Sitting in 13th place, three points above the relegation zone, a draw against AIK is all Kalmar need to keep themselves in Allsvenskan for next season.

Orgryte - Victory last time out lifted Orgryte into the promotion/relegation play-off place. They will need to beat bottom-of-the-table Degerfors, hope AIK beat Kalmar and see a seven-goal swing in goal difference to go above Kalmar and secure their safety. A win will likely give them a second chance in the play-off.

Halmstad - Four wins in eight have taken Halmstad from cut adrift at the bottom to within touching distance of survival. They are level on points with Orgryte but with a goal difference three worse, meaning they need to beat Mjallby at home, hope OIS and Kalmar both lose and have a 10-goal swing in their favour to stay up automatically. Alternatively, a win for Halmstad coupled with a draw or defeat for Orgryte will see HBK take the play-off place.

Degerfors - A draw with AIK last time looked to have given Degerfors a good chance of taking the play-off place, only for Orgryte and Halmstad both to win later in the round and send them bottom, two points adrift. They cannot stay up automatically, but a win over Orgryte and no more than a point for Halmstad will take them into the play-off.

Follow the final day of the 2026 Allsvenskan on Flashscore.