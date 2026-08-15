Algeria defeat Morocco on penalties to claim historic WAFCON bronze

In an ending worthy of a thriller, Algeria first equalised in the 83rd minute, then saw Morocco miss a penalty in the 95th minute before winning the penalty shootout to secure third place at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco. The Greens, who had never done better than a quarter-final, thus achieved the best performance in their history at WAFCON with the derby victory.

In a first half with few chances, Algeria almost conceded a bizarre goal after just three minutes: Lana Smits missed her headed back pass, and Chloe N'Gazi had to intervene desperately under threat from Ibtissam Jraidi.

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Then the Greens regrouped and looked for Ikram Adjabi with a long ball, which was finally collected by Khadija Errmichi. Roselene Khezami played the hero on a Moroccan corner after eight minutes.

Then Morocco created the first real danger and hit the post: from a cross by Sakina Ouzraoui, Jraidi lunged in at close range, but her shot struck the far post. Smits then distinguished herself positively this time by clearing for a corner a loose ball in the box after another Ouzraoui run midway through the first half.

From 30 meters out, straight on goal, Elodie Nakkach then tried a powerful mid-height shot that skimmed past Chloe N'Gazi's post, who seemed surprised. Yassmin Mrabet took charge of a promising free kick won by Tagnaout after a foul by Ines Khiri, but curled her shot well over the Algerian goal.

But it was the young Kautar Azraf who finally opened the scoring for Morocco. Sent through on goal by a pass between the lines from Hanane Ait El Haj, she controlled on the right side of the box, beat Ines Belloumou with a cut inside, and scored.

Overcome with emotion, the 18-year-old striker, who plays for Barcelona's reserves, was almost in tears, 1-0 to the hosts.

And the young Barca player, still riding high from her goal, tried to catch N'Gazi off guard, who had come out to clear Ait El Haj's cross. Azraf tried to punish her advanced position, but Roselene Khezami made a decisive headed clearance.

Just before halftime, Ouzraoui put on a real show on the right side of the box, but her attempt was blocked in stoppage time.

Algeria equalize and Morocco miss penalty in wild ending

Back from the locker room, Morocco thought they had doubled their lead: from a very wide free kick taken by Azraf, Maryame Atiq rose above everyone at the far post to head in. She sent Amira Ould-Braham, who injured her wrist, to the ground, but the goal was disallowed by the referee after a VAR review (47').

The second half was particularly scrappy, with already eight fouls in the first 10 minutes. Azraf was also shown a yellow card.

Then Ait El Haj weaved into the Algerian box with the ball at her feet, lacked support, but found Tagnaout behind her after a blocked shot. She was stopped in turn.

Out wide on the left, Marine Dafeur tried a very daring cross-shot that required a good save from Errmichi to prevent an equaliser. Then immediately, Morocco launched a counterattack, set up by Tagnaout. Jraidi was caught at the last second by a reckless challenge from Smits, and N'Gazi stepped in to claim the ball.

It took until the 74th minute for Algeria to register a shot on target, with Lina Boussaha driving into the Moroccan box before poking a mid-height shot that Errmichi gathered at the second attempt.

Algeria had the chance to make it 1-1 on a counterattack started by a great run from Boussaha. She beat her marker with a series of stepovers and cut the ball back for Dafeur, who was tackled before she could shoot. Hampered by Nassi, who had just come on, the Algerian captain appealed for a corner.

Then it was Khiri's turn to miss a sitter after she lunged at the far post to meet Dafeur's free kick. Azraf's shot from straight on was easily caught by N'Gazi. And another big chance went begging for Algeria as Boussaha's volley flew well over.

It took her fourth chance to finally convert: played through by a deep pass from OL Lyon's young Sofia Bekhaled, Boussaha won her one-on-one with Errmichi and finished with a toe-poke to make it 1-1.

Bekhaled stood out again with a low shot from the edge of the box that bounced just in front of the Moroccan goal and forced Errmichi into a fine save. All alone in the box, Ouzraoui tried her luck twice and ended up on the ground, appealing for a penalty after a clash with Smits.

Wassila Alouache broke down the right on the counter and missed the chance to make it 2-1. But the referee was finally called by VAR in the 90+4th minute to review the foul claimed by the Moroccans and awarded the penalty after three minutes of video review.

And just like against Cameroon, Morocco sent one player to the penalty spot before switching to another taker at the last moment. And just like Tagnaout against the Indomitable Lionesses, Benzina missed hers: she hit her penalty against N'Gazi's post. The Moroccans rushed in to finish but were too disorganised: on to the penalty shootout.

From the spot, Dafeur started the shootout and scored, then Zineb Redouani missed hers, and N'Gazi saved. Then Ould Braham missed hers, not even hitting the target. Nakkach converted with a low shot along the post. Bekhaled opened her foot well after a stuttering run-up to put Algeria back in front.

Rania Boutiebi immediately equalised with a powerful shot into the top corner to make it 2-2. Khezami shot mid-height and saw Errmichi dive to save and put Morocco ahead. But Ouzraoui completely missed hers, shooting too slowly, and N'Gazi caught it.

Belloumou sent Errmichi the wrong way and put the pressure on the Moroccans, who had to score to make it 3-3. From the spot, Jraidi hit the crossbar and handed third place at the 2026 AFCON to Algeria.

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