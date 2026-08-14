NFF sets up committee to probe Nigeria’s national team failures

The 10-time African champions were eliminated in the WAFCON quarter-finals in Morocco before losing 2-1 to South Africa in the playoff for an Inter-Confederation Playoff place. Nigeria will consequently miss the Women’s World Cup for the first time since the tournament began in 1991.
The Flying Eagles also missed out on the 2027 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations after a 4-1 defeat by Burkina Faso.
Former NFF General Secretary Fanny Amun will chair the committee, with Ladan Bosso, Desire Oparanozie, Mutiu Adepoju and former FIFA referee Alex Mana also included. Mohammed Nasiru Sa’idu will serve as secretary.