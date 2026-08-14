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NFF sets up committee to probe Nigeria’s national team failures

NFF sets up committee to probe Nigeria’s national team failures
NFF sets up committee to probe Nigeria’s national team failuresProfimedia

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has set up a fact-finding committee to investigate the recent poor performances of the country’s national teams, with particular focus on the Super Falcons’ failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The 10-time African champions were eliminated in the WAFCON quarter-finals in Morocco before losing 2-1 to South Africa in the playoff for an Inter-Confederation Playoff place. Nigeria will consequently miss the Women’s World Cup for the first time since the tournament began in 1991.

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The Flying Eagles also missed out on the 2027 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations after a 4-1 defeat by Burkina Faso.

Former NFF General Secretary Fanny Amun will chair the committee, with Ladan Bosso, Desire Oparanozie, Mutiu Adepoju and former FIFA referee Alex Mana also included. Mohammed Nasiru Sa’idu will serve as secretary.

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Mutiu AdepojuNigeriaAfrica Cup of Nations U20Africa Cup of Nations WomenNigeriaNigeriaAfrican football

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