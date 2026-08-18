Al Hilal target Harry Kane as Saudi club monitor Bayern Munich striker's future

Harry Kane is likely to extend his contract with Bayern Munich but Al Hilal are interested in a future deal for the striker.

Kane is set to open formal talks with Bayern, as his deal expires at the end of the coming season.

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The expectation is that he will commit, but other clubs have had an eye on the situation, including Al Hilal.

Sources say an offer to play in the Saudi Pro League could be genuine and lucrative, giving Kane an opportunity to expand his profile in a new region at the end of his career.

The prospect may not intrigue Kane at this stage of his career, particularly after a season in which he has emerged as a favourite to win the Ballon d'Or. But it does give him an idea of where he could direct the next stage of his career.

Kane scored 61 goals for Bayern last season, and added another six for England at the World Cup.

Kane expects his Bundesliga club to offer him a new contract soon, and the 33-year-old is keen to carefully manage the latter stages of his career and maximise his longevity in the game.

Harry Kane's most recent season stats Flashscore

Kane joined Bayern from Tottenham in 2023 in a deal worth around £86m and has won two Bundesliga titles since then.

While interest from Saudi Arabia is a new prospect to consider, Kane has also continued to attract interest from clubs in Europe.

Barcelona have a long-standing interest in the England captain, while his former club Tottenham would love to see a return.