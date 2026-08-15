Mika Godts joins PSG from Ajax in €55m transfer deal

Belgian winger Mika Godts has officially joined Paris Saint-Germain from Ajax, completing a €55 million transfer, the clubs confirmed on Saturday.

Mika Godts, 21, has signed a five-year contract in Paris.

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joined Ajax from Belgian side Gent in 2023 and became a starter for the Amsterdam giants under Francesco Farioli in the 2024/25 season. After recording 6 goals and assists as Ajax finished second under Farioli, Godts took a big step up in the 2025/26 season, finishing as the league MVP with 17 goals and 13 assists.

In total, Godts played 115 senior games for Ajax, scoring 26 goals and providing 24 assists.

"I feel incredibly proud to be joining one of the best clubs in the world," Godts said on PSG's club website.

"I can’t wait to put on this shirt and experience the Parc des Princes and its supporters. I’ll give my all on the pitch to repay the faith placed in me by President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique."

'We are going to miss him tremendously'

Godts was the subject of negotiations between Ajax and PSG since late July. Ajax rejected several offers from the Parisians, holding out for a €60 million fee. In the end, the clubs reached an agreement on a package worth €55 million, most of which PSG will pay up front.

In Paris, Godts will face stern competition from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue, and Maghnes Akliouche, who joined from Monaco on August 6th. Bradley Barcola is set to leave the club, with Liverpool the likely destination.

Ajax director Jordi Cruyff said that Godts' move to Paris Saint-Germain was almost inevitable after his 2025/26 campaign.

"Mika is an excellent player with very specific qualities, and we are going to miss him tremendously. We did not want to lose him and would have preferred to keep him here for at least another season. However, when you perform at Ajax at such a high level, clubs of this calibre come knocking," Cruyff said.

"PSG have won the UEFA Champions League in each of the past two seasons and are the reigning champions of France. Mika now has the opportunity to join one of the absolute top clubs in world football. He has earned this transfer because he has helped Ajax enormously through his performances, goals, and assists.

"We have thanked him warmly for everything he has done for the club and wished him every success in the next stage of his career."