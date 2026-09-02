Ajax land Sunderland winger Adingra in surprise deal

Ajax have announced the signing of Sunderland winger Simon Adingra.

Adingra, 24, joins Ajax on a season-long loan. The Amsterdam club, who paid Sunderland a €3.8 million loan fee, have the option to buy Adingra for €16 million at the end of the season.

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The loan deal seemed to hit a late obstacle when Ajax requested a second physical exam. A minor injury was reportedly found, but it hasn't stood in the way of the Ivorian's transfer.

Adingra, a 30-time Ivory Coast international who appeared in one game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, joined Sunderland from Brighton in the summer of 2025 and spent the second half of the season on loan at Monaco. In 34 games across all competitions, Adingra scored 4 goals and provided 3 assists.

The 24-year-old previously also played for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium, where he recorded 20 goal contributions in 36 league games in the 2022/23 season.

In Amsterdam, Caio Henrique will be reunited with former Monaco teammates Caio Henrique and Thilo Kehrer, who joined Ajax earlier on Wednesday.