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Lyon's Fofana makes his decision after Sunderland and Crystal Palace transfer tussle

Lyon's Fofana makes his decision after Sunderland and Crystal Palace transfer tussle
Lyon's Fofana makes his decision after Sunderland and Crystal Palace transfer tussleČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Lyon winger Malick Fofana has reportedly decided on his next club after a transfer battle between Premier League sides Sunderland and Crystal Palace.

It was first reported that Sunderland had agreed a deal with Lyon to sign the 21-year-old, only for Palace to come in with an attempted hijack.

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Fofana looked set to join up with former manager Pierre Sage in South London as Sunderland lined Benfica's Dodi Lukebakio as an alternative.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, the transfer tug-of-war has taken another turn and Fofana has informed all parties of his desire to head to the Stadium of Light.

It’s understood the move is worth over £30 million for Fofana, who has two goals in his six appearances so far this season.

Palace won’t be going without, however. They’ve agreed a deal to sign Dario Osorio on loan from Danish side Midtjylland on loan with an option to buy.

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Premier LeagueMalick FofanaSunderlandCrystal PalaceLyonLigue 1Football transfers

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