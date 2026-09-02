Reiss Nelson finds new home days after Arsenal exit as he prepares to sign for Feyenoord

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Reiss Nelson during Arsenal's preseason friendly against GironaPhoto by ALEX CAPARROS / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Reiss Nelson is set to shockingly return to Feyenoord just days after his Arsenal contract was terminated.

The 26-year-old Reiss Nelson left Arsenal after 18 years at the club, as the parties agreed to terminate the Londoner's contract. Outside of loan spells at Hoffenheim, Feyenoord, Fulham, and Brentford, Nelson played 90 games across all competitions for Arsenal, for whom he made his senior debut in 2018.

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According to Dutch reports, Nelson is now set to return to Feyenoord permanently. The Englishman was seen at Rotterdam-The Hague Airport on Wednesday afternoon, hours before the Dutch transfer deadline.

Nelson will reportedly sign a multi-year contract at the club where he spent the 2021-22 season, during which Feyenoord reached the final of the UEFA Conference League. Nelson scored 4 goals and provided 7 assists in 32 games for the Rotterdam club.

Feyenoord entered the final day of the summer transfer window looking for a left winger and a striker after the departures of Leo Sauer and top scorer Ayase Ueda. The club will have a couple of hours left to sign a striker with the €15 million Ueda earned them on Monday.

Reiss Nelson's career statistics
Reiss Nelson's career statisticsFlashscore
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