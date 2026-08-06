Marc-Andre ter Stegen changes name after joining Ajax

German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has chosen to change his name shortly after his season-long loan move to Dutch giants Ajax.

Ter Stegen, 34, joined Ajax from FC Barcelona on Tuesday, signing for one season after spending the second half of last season at Girona.

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The 44-time German international was announced as Marc-André ter Stegen, the name he's gone by throughout his career. After his announcement, though, he was presented as Marc ter Stegen.

Dutch outlets confirmed that Ter Stegen had changed his name to Marc ter Stegen after an interview with the German goalkeeper, meaning he'd officially dropped André from his name.

In addition to Ter Stegen, Ajax manager Michel, whose full name is Miguel Ángel Sánchez Muñoz, said he will go by Míchel Sánchez from now on, as per the Spanish manager's own wishes.