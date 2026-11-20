AGF are gaining momentum after a difficult start to the season

Danish champions AGF on Friday secured their fourth successive home win against Lyngby (2-1) to move into the Top 6 in the Danish Superliga

On Friday evening, AGF—the defending Danish football champions—moved up to the crucial sixth spot in the Superliga following a 2-1 home victory over Lyngby.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sixth place is a significant benchmark, as a top-six finish secures a spot in the championship playoffs after the turn of the year.

AGF - Lyngby BK - Match Stats Flashscore

Friday’s match proved historic for AGF goalkeeper Jesper Hansen, who made his 452nd career appearance in the Superliga.

With this, Jesper Hansen equaled the record for the most appearances in the Superliga—a record he now shares with former AaB and FC Copenhagen player Rasmus Würtz.