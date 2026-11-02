ADO Den Haag part ways with title-winning coach Robin Peter

Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag announced on Monday that they had fired manager Robin Peter after a disappointing start to the season.

“First and foremost, we would like to thank Robin enormously for everything he has done for ADO Den Haag," technical director Mark Wotte said on the club website.

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"By winning the league title and securing promotion to the Eredivisie, he, together with his coaching staff and the squad, has achieved a fantastic feat. It is a remarkable achievement that will forever be part of our club’s history.”

Peter, a Red Bull academy graduate, joined ADO Den Haag in the summer of 2025 after previously leading FC Emmen and working as assistant manager at Cercle Brugge.

ADO Den Haag were relegated from the Eredivisie in 2021 and finally returned by winning the Keuken Kampioen Divisie title in 2026 with 89 points. ADO's return to the top tier has not gone flawlessly, with their shock victory over champions PSV their only win after 11 rounds.

ADO lost 1-0 to PEC Zwolle on Sunday, prompting the club to dismiss the 39-year-old Peter.

The club's cup run did not last long either, with amateurs Excelsior '31 knocking the two-time winners out on penalties in the first round.

“At the same time, we have to acknowledge that six points from eleven matches is not enough. With avoiding relegation as our main objective, we have therefore taken this difficult decision. This in no way detracts from our appreciation of Robin. We thank him for his commitment and wish him every success in his future career," Wotte continued.