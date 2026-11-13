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ADO Den Haag confirm Maurice Steijn return

ADO Den Haag confirm return of experienced manager Maurice Steijn
ADO Den Haag confirm return of experienced manager Maurice SteijnPhoto by MARCEL VAN DORST / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

Maurice Steijn has officially returned to ADO Den Haag for a second stint as manager of the promoted club.

Steijn previously served as ADO Den Haag's manager between 2011 and 2014, when he led the club in 100 games.

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The club were out of a manager since Robin Peter was sacked on November 2nd. The German head coach won the Eerste Divisie title with ADO Den Haag in his second season with the club, but was dismissed after winning just one of his first 11 games of the season.

“In Maurice, we are bringing in an experienced head coach who knows the club like no other and understands what ADO Den Haag means to the city and the supporters," Director of Football Steven Gunn said about the The Hague-born Steijn.

"At Sparta, he has already proven his ability to save a team from relegation and then help it to develop further. He knows how to get the very best out of his players, and we see his approach as a solid foundation on which to work together to achieve our goal of staying in the Eredivisie.”

The 52-year-old, who signed a two-year contract in The Hague, last served as manager of Sparta Rotterdam and left the club upon the expiry of his contract last summer. Steijn also worked for VVV-Venlo, Al Wahda, NAC Breda, and Ajax, where he was fired after three months and the worst start to a season in club history in 2023.

Steijn's first act as ADO Den Haag manager will be the away game at Ajax on Sunday, November 22nd.

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