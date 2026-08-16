FC Copenhagen thrash Randers to rise to Superliga summit

After their dismal last season, FC Copenhagen seem on their way towards old form under the reign of Bo Larsson as they humiliated Randers with a 4-0 defeat to move into top position in the Danish Superliga table

FC Copenhagen continued their flawless start to the season with a commanding 4-0 away victory over Randers FC in the Superliga.

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Bo Svensson’s squad tops the Danish top flight with nine points from three matches. Svensson's outfit hold a two-point lead over Brondby, FC Midtjylland, FC Nordsjaelland, and Viborg FF.

FC Copenhagen got off to a dream start when Birger Meling scored to make it 1-0 after just over a minute. The Norwegian full-back struck the ball opportunistically following a weak clearance by the Randers defense, finding the far corner of the net.

Before fifteen minutes had been played, Meling had scored his second goal; having ventured forward into the box again, he hammered the ball high into the net, just under the crossbar.

Meling’s form is remarkable, given that he played his first 73 matches in a Copenhagen shirt without scoring a single goal.

Since then, the Norwegian has scored twice in two of his last five matches for the Copenhagen side. He also netted two goals in the victory over Lyngby in the opening round.

Randers - FC Copenhagen - Player Ratings Flashare

Randers had a golden opportunity to get back into the match following an error by Copenhagen defender Junnosuke Suzuki, who lost possession.

This set up a breakaway for Randers striker Cyril Edudzi, who was supported by two teammates in the attack.

However, Edudzi was so indecisive that Meling managed to track back and make a tackle, while Edudzi's teammates loudly complained about the squandered chance.

Instead, the visitors struck at the other end shortly before the half-time whistle.

This time, it was midfielder Mads Emil Madsen who drove the ball from his own half and fired it into the net from distance to make it 3-0. Ten minutes into the second half, the visitors' goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski left the pitch due to injury and was replaced by substitute Runar Alex Runarsson.

Meling's replacement, Marcos Lopez, showed he could also score, netting the fourth goal with a low, long-range shot.

In the closing stages, Copenhagen midfield dynamo Alex Kral struck the crossbar, but there were no further goals.