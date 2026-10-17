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AC Milan make Tomori decision as Premier League return nears

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.
AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.Profimedia

AC Milan are ready to let Fikayo Tomori leave as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the 2026/27 season.

The 28-year-old joined the Serie A giants on a permanent deal from Chelsea in 2023, and has gone on to make over 200 appearances, including a vital role in their 2021/22 title win.

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However, he is not part of Ruben Amorim's plans at the San Siro, with no league appearances so far this season.

He's been recalled to the first team squad following a long-term injury for Matteo Gabbia, but Amorim is unmoved over his stance on the England international, who is now set to return to the Premier League as a free agent next summer.

Newcastle United are rumoured to be the front runners to complete a deal but other English clubs could offer a rival contract package.

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Premier LeagueFikayo TomoriRuben AmorimAC MilanSerie AFootball transfers

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