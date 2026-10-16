Frankfurt back to winning ways with edgy victory over Koln

Eintracht Frankfurt ended a run of six home Bundesliga games without a win after a 1-0 victory over FC Koln, whose winless run on the road extends to 16 games (D6, L10).

Adi Hutter’s side were desperately looking to give the Deutsche Bank Park crowd something to cheer about, as they welcomed a Koln team that have been unhappy travellers in recent weeks.

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The opening exchanges were played at a frenetic pace, as Marius Bulter was denied by Noah Atubolu in the first minute before a flurry of chances for the hosts. Marvin Schwabe was called into action to parry Younes Ebnoutalib’s effort before thwarting the lively Fares Chaibi on two separate occasions.

The direct approach from both sides continued as the half wore on, and Atubolu made a fine save to keep out Bulter’s first-time strike from Borna Sosa’s free-kick.

Sebastian Sebulonsen then had an eye for the spectacular when his looping right-footed strike flew over the bar.

Said El Mala looked to take matters into his own hands with an eye-catching run from inside his own box to the opposing penalty area, but fired wide of the far post in an intriguing contest that was simmering nicely heading into half-time.

Match momentum Flashscore

Frankfurt looked to seize the initiative after the restart, with another opportunity for Ebnoutalib, while Ritsu Doan was looking particularly lively. The Japan international whipped in an enticing cross to Lilian Brassier, whose header was parried behind by Schwabe.

Doan then turned provider for Chaibi, who would have been disappointed not to beat Schwabe with a tame header from a very promising position in the box.

When Brassier headed wide from Chaibi’s corner, it looked like it was going to be another frustrating game on home soil for Die Adler. However, Ebnoutalib managed to find the breakthrough in the 77th minute courtesy of a clinical right-footed finish past Schwabe at his near post after some sublime link-up play with Noel Aseko-Nkili.

That goal was ultimately enough to settle a keenly fought contest that deservedly went in favour of the hosts.

Rene Wagner will be frantically searching for the formula to pick up points on the road, while Frankfurt can hope to have turned a corner following a first Bundesliga home win since March.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt)