54-year-old worker dies at Camp Nou construction site

Catalan officials have confirmed the tragic news of a 54-year-old man's death at Barcelona's Estadio Camp Nou.

Spanish press agency EFE offered an update, indicating the man was a member of a construction team working at the stadium, as part of an ongoing summer renovation project.

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The Mossos d'Esquadra (Catalan police) stated the Les Corts police station in Barcelona received a report a serious workplace incident at 3:30 pm on July 24th at the stadium.

Several units were dispatched to assist, but they were unable to save the worker's life. Further details were not confirmed with EFE indicating the man was 'struck' - but the death is currently not being investigated by police.

The incident is the first recorded fatality since Barcelona began work on their reconstruction in June 2023, with the current phase focused on building a third tier and the compression ring that will support the future roof, which is scheduled to be installed in 2027.