10-man Ferencvaros shock AC Milan to keep their perfect Europa League record

Ferencvaros produced their biggest result yet in a so-far perfect UEFA Europa League (UEL) campaign, beating AC Milan 2-0 at San Siro to put the Rossoneri’s progression chances in doubt at the halfway stage of the league phase.

Guiding Ferencvaros to a stunning 20-match unbeaten run – including three wins in three in this league phase – in his first season in charge, Balazs Borbely nevertheless knew that this could be his side’s toughest test yet.

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Not resting on their laurels, the Greens had the first chance when Kristoffer Zachariassen played through Lenny Joseph, but Koni De Winter recovered enough to deny the Haitian international his eventual attempt on goal.

Milan had showcased their ability in a derby win against Inter here at the weekend, but this performance was beginning to look more like their calamitous trip to Bournemouth in their last UEL game.

The Rossoneri had hardly troubled themselves when Joseph again found himself through on goal, though his shot was too close to Lorenzo Torriani. The Milan goalkeeper – making his first senior start tonight – remained busy until half-time, with Joseph again testing him from a tight angle.

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Ruben Amorim, who took Manchester United to the UEL final in 2025, made changes at the break to reinvigorate his side, but they found themselves behind seven minutes into the second half.

A looping backpass from De Winter was difficult for Torriani to bring down, and Zachariassen stole it off his foot to lay off Joseph, who finished into the empty net.

Milan failed to respond, and that same pair combined again to double the lead less than 15 minutes later.

A rapid one-touch counter sent Zachariassen racing through, and the Norwegian selflessly squared it for Joseph to finish with ease.

However, the visitors faced complications late on when substitute Dele was shown a red card for appearing to elbow Mario Gila off the ball.

They held firm, though, with goalkeeper Denes Dibusz making saves to ensure Ferencvaros won four straight matches in major European competition for the first time since 1968. While they remain near the top of the standings, Milan have fallen out of the top 24 in their worst-ever start to a European league phase or group stage.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kristoffer Zachariassen (Ferencvaros)

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