Aston Villa youngster Kesler-Hayden signs contract until 2028

Aston Villa defender Kaine Kesler-Hayden has put pen to paper on a new deal.

The Midlands club have secured the services of the right-back until at least 2028.

Per The Sun, he had a contract that was set to expire in 2026, but the club moved to secure his future.

Manager Unai Emery has been impressed by the 21-year-old’s contributions so far.

Kesler-Hayden spent the first halves of the past two seasons on loan at Championship sides Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle.

He did return to Villa for the second half of each of those campaigns, playing a role around the first team squad.