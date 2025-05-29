Donovan questions Pulisic and Robinson’s absence from Gold Cup duty

United States legend Landon Donovan has weighed in on Christian Pulisic’s absence from the country’s Gold Cup roster, questioning the winger’s decision to skip the tournament.

According to the former Bayer Leverkusen star, the AC Milan star sets a powerful example which others are likely to follow.

“With Christian, I think the hard part with him is, he is, whether he likes it or not, the leader of this team,” Donovan said on his Unfiltered Soccer podcast with Tim Howard.

“He doesn’t have to wear the armband, and everybody is watching everything he does. So, the example I’m going to use is Yunus Musah.

“I don’t have any info on this, I don’t have any inside info but I can imagine, and I could be wrong, that over the last few months, Christian and Yunus were sitting and talking in the locker room, and Christian saying ‘I’m just thinking of not going to the Gold Cup because I am tired’."

USA will begin their Gold Cup campaign on June 14 against Trinidad & Tobago after friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland on June 7 and 10, respectively.