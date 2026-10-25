Yamal faces Cucurella: A clash of world champions at the heart of today's El Clasico

Five days after a difficult game against Lucas Hernandez, Lamine Yamal will be looking to make amends against Real Madrid. Standing in his way, international team-mate Marc Cucurella faces the daunting task of resisting the Barcelona winger's attacks.

Lamine Yamal has become so consistently good that whenever he is below par, it becomes something of an event. Against the unexpected Lucas Hernandez, whose defensive statistics were hardly remarkable either (3 successful tackles from 3, 3 recoveries, 1 interception, but also 5/11 in duels, 3 fouls committed and a positional error for Xavi Espart's equaliser), the Catalan No. 10 never looked at his best. Appearances can be deceiving, though. The Catalan did make a huge mistake in playing out from the back for Désiré Doué's opener, but his overall performance, in addition to his superb goal, highlighted his ability to contribute both offensively and defensively.

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For Lamine Yamal, this was a game to forget... FlashGraphics

To keep Lamine Yamal quiet, Hernandez primarily looked to prevent his opposite number from turning and facing forward, forcing the winger to play one-touch lay-offs.

Will Marc Cucurella be able to produce a similar performance? The full-back, who came through at La Masia, does not have Hernandez's physical presence or the centre-back's instincts for imposing himself in the physical battle against such an opponent. The absence of Jules Koundé, probably his best partner, should allow Espart to start, which also points to a certain understanding between the two. They were both born in 2007 and played together for many years in the youth categories, until Lamine Yamal was promoted to the first team four years ago.

One of PSG's strengths was the way they overloaded the left flank, with support from Willian Pacho, Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before the latter suffered a serious injury. Does Real Madrid have the same resources to support Cucurella? The Merengues concede a lot of shots and owe plenty to Thibaut Courtois, who saves as many as he can, on average three out of four. Will Madrid's combinations be sharp enough to limit the influence of a player who constantly takes on defenders, repeats his runs and combines with his team-mates to unsettle an entire block?

On a run of 4 consecutive wins in all competitions, the Vikings have regained confidence and will approach this Clásico with real belief. Cucurella faces an immense challenge, and the result of a match Real Madrid simply cannot afford to lose will depend heavily on his performance.