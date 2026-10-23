Lewandowski backs Yamal for the Ballon d'Or: He is incredible, especially for his age!

Lamine Yamal is one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or and Robert Lewandowski is backing the Barcelona star to lift it.

The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony is on Monday 26th October, at the London Palladium in Soho, London in what is one of the most anticipated events of the football calendar.

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Kane is the favourite for the Ballon d'Or after firing 61 goals in 51 games for his club last season and captaining England to the semi-finals of the World Cup in North America.

Behind him sit La Liga stars Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal who led his country to the World Cup, La Liga title and Spanish Super Cup.

He also grabbed La Liga Player of the Season after bagging 24 goals and six assists for the Spanish side who will hope he can collect the majority of votes.

Ahead of the ceremony, Lewandowski has backed the 19 year old to make history and to go all the way after an incredible year.

“We come from an era where two or three players were the clear favorites to win the Ballon d’Or. Now I see that it’s a bit more open. Perhaps you can assess 10 players and find that they all have a case for winning this Ballon d’Or.

“Of course, I wish Lamine Yamal wins the Ballon d’Or, because he is incredible, especially for his age, but even so, if you compare him to the previous era, he’s a bit different.

“Harry Kane arrived at Bayern at the peak of his powers, and what he is doing is incredible, the number of goals he scores. Bayern had been missing a striker of that calibre after I left.

“Lamine and Olise, as wingers, are among the most powerful players in their team, alongside Harry Kane as a striker. I am impressed by the type of player Olise is. He has a huge future ahead of him.

“For me, probably if Olise had scored one or two goals at the World Cup, he would be the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or, alongside Lamine Yamal or Harry Kane."