Xabi Alonso says "nobody is ruled out for Friday" as he suggests Joao Pedro could feature

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has spoken to the media ahead of Friday's clash with Brentford.

Chelsea travel to the Gtech Community Stadium as they seek to bounce back from their 2-1 away at champions Arsenal, before drawing 2-2 at home to newly-promoted Hull City.

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The Blues are unbeaten in each of their previous five Premier League meetings with Brentford and are favourites to pick up 3 points away from home, 3 points which could launch them into the top 4.

With the Blues scoring 18 goals across their opening six matches in all competitions, Alonso’s side look deadly in attack but defensive issues have led to the side shipping 2+ goals in all five of their clashes against Premier League opposition.

Pedro is not ruled out

Alonso first gave an update on his team ahead of the clash, revealing details on a number of players including striker Joao Pedro who missed training this weekend and missed out on the Brazil squad.

"In terms of injuries and the squad, we are having the last training session today. Nobody is ruled out for Friday. We will wait until tomorrow to make the final decision.

"We will see tomorrow if he's ready to play and we will make a decision."

Was Pedro disappointed to miss out on Brazil squad: "No, he has moved on from the summer, the World Cup, he has a great desire to have a great season. The summer is far away now."

Reece James: "No, it was just a decision for Tuesday. Tomorrow, we will decide."

Moises Caicedo: "He's getting closer and tomorrow we will make the final decision."

Are Arsenal unstoppable?

Chelsea already sit 5 points behind the Premier League champions heading into the Brentford clash. Alonso was asked if the Gunners are unstoppable, despite the season being just 4 games in.

"It's too early to tell. Arsenal and City have won all their games but there are still so many games left.

"You realise how tough it is to win. You get punished when you're not at your best level."

Alonso calls for patience

Lastly, it was revealed that Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and director Mark Walter have agreed to sell their 25 per cent stake in the club to majority shareholders Clearlake Capital in a deal which values Chelsea at £5bn.

Alonso was questioned on the news and called for patience as Chelsea try to build something special.

“I think it is an important day for the club when there is an important change in the structure of the club. I want to thank the former owners for what they have done. I know they have played an important role. It is good that Behdad is now in full control. I have a good relationship with Behdad. He spoke to convince me (to join). We move on together.

“That's why we are here, to get into that position, knowing the competition that we have, but for sure the ambition of the club, the potential of the club, the players, where we are. We know where we want to be. Everything takes time.”