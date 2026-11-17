Jason McAteer has backed Liverpool to stay deadly after the international break as they face Manchester United and Everton.

Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak were on the scoresheet against Crystal Palace before the international break as the Reds grabbed a 3-1 win.

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Liverpool had suffered back-to-back defeats before the Palace victory and the reset came at the right time for manager Andoni Iraola, who faces Manchester United this Sunday as club football returns.

The Reds have 18 points from their opening 10 Premier League matches, keeping them in fourth place, 14 places above the Red Devils.

After the Palace win, Liverpool will be filled with confidence as they face a United side under new management, with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm.

McAteer spoke on behalf of Casino Kings via the Liverpool ECHO about how Iraola's side are due a goalfest, which he hopes will come against either United or Everton at the end of the month.

"Then against Crystal Palace, you come to a situation where it's a bit of a basketball game in the first 45 minutes. Liverpool got the goal, and then in the second half the quality showed."

"The second goal was a fantastic breakaway. Araujo was involved again down the line. Barcola had plenty of space to run into and put a good ball across for Wirtz to score.

"It's gone from back to front in literally seven or eight seconds, maybe only 10 seconds. So that's Liverpool at their deadliest, and they are creating opportunities like that time and time again, but just not being rewarded.

"I do expect someone to get a thumping after the international break. Let's hope it's Manchester United or Everton. That would be nice! But I do see it coming. There is a lot of quality up there."

A win against United could boost Liverpool to 3rd in the table depending on the Manchester City result against Fulham.