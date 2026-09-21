Wharton’s England snub fuels fresh questions over Palace future

Adam Wharton’s latest England omission could add another layer to a big decision facing the Crystal Palace midfielder in 2027.

Wharton has once again been overlooked by Thomas Tuchel, despite being regarded as one of the best young central midfielders in England.

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The 22-year-old missed out on Tuchel’s World Cup squad earlier this year and has now been left out of the group for the opening Nations League games of the new season.

That decision looks particularly interesting given changes to the initial 27-man squad, with five players withdrawing through injury before James Garner and Morgan Gibbs-White were added as replacements.

Wharton’s future at Palace could reach an important crossroads in 2027.

He made an early decision to stay loyal to the club over the summer despite his growing status and interest from elsewhere. Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been linked with him, while Palace were braced for offers during the transfer window.

No firm offers actually arrived, and part of that was down to Wharton’s own stance. He was happy to remain at Selhurst Park and continue his development with the club, rather than pushing for a move despite his increasing profile.

But there was also the question of price. Palace were never under pressure to sell, and there was an expectation that it would take a fee in the region of £80-100 million to seriously test their resolve.

The club will only decide exactly where Wharton sits in the market once they have a genuine decision to make, rather than responding to hypothetical interest.

Wharton's domestic league stats Flashscore

There was a compelling footballing reason for Wharton to stay for this season as Palace enjoyed Conference League success and secured another season of European football, giving Wharton the opportunity to continue playing at a higher level without leaving the club where he has established himself.

But the latest England situation provides an interesting subplot as to whether he needs to move on to enhance his profile.

Wharton is trying to break into an England midfield currently containing Jude Bellingham, Elliot Anderson, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Alex Scott. Garner and Gibbs-White have now been brought into the squad ahead of him, following late withdrawals.

Being overlooked does not close the door on his England ambitions, but it does raise a question about what Wharton needs from the next stage of his career.