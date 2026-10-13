Wenger, Kang and Norwegian FA chief tipped as UEFA's candidates in FIFA election

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, influential club owner Michele Kang, and Norwegian FA president Lise Klaveness have reportedly been approached by UEFA to run for FIFA presidential candidates in the upcoming elections.

The Times' Martyn Ziegler and L'Equipe's Arnaud Hermand reported that Wenger, Kang, and Klaveness have been approached to run in March's FIFA elections, where the under-fire Gianni Infantino will seek a fourth term.

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A fourth potential candidate, who remained unnamed but would command international support, would also be considering a run, Ziegler and Hermand reported.

Only former Spurs defender Ramon Vega has publicly announced his run. Opposing candidates have until 23.59 CEST on November 18th to declare their candidacy, with support from five FIFA member associations.

Arsene Wenger (L) with FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom Photo by NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

Wenger, 76, has been a trusted face at FIFA since 2019, when he joined the global football governing body as its Chief of Global Football Development.

The 67-year-old Kang owns several successful women's football clubs, including OL Lyonnes, London City Lionesses, and the Washington Spirit. The Korean-born American businesswoman entered the women's football world in 2020, becoming the majority owner of the WNSL's Spirit three years before acquiring Olympique Lyonnais' women's team and the WSL's Lionesses.

In July 2026, Kang purchased a majority stake in Olympique Lyon and became the president and chairwoman of the former French champions.

Former Norway international Lise Klaveness has been a vocal opponent of Infantino since she was elected president of the Norwegian football association in 2022.

Klaveness criticised FIFA and Infantino for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the treatment of migrant workers and LGBTQ+ supporters in the Gulf state, heavily questioned the bidding process for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, which she said heavily favoured Saudi Arabia, called for the abolition of the FIFA Peace Prize in April 2026, led widespread outrage over FIFA's decision to overturn USA striker Folarin Balogun's suspension for the round of 16 at the World Cup, and took the forefront in UEFA's opposition to the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal.

Klaveness, who's publicly endorsed by former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, called for Infantino to resign in early August.