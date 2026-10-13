Hansi Flick 'a bit surprised' by summer signing's Barcelona impact

Barcelona are back in UEFA Champions League action away at Galatasaray.

Hansi Flick's team are on a 100% winning streak at the start of the 2026/27 season with eight victories in LaLiga and one in the UCL.

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Flick is without captain Raphinha for the trip to Turkey and he will be forced to reshuffle his attack as a result.

Brazil international Gabriel Jesus has impressed in limited minutes, with three goals scored, and Flick is ready to start with him in Istanbul after a strong start to life in Catalonia.

"He's ready to play. Whether he plays from the start, which we don't know yet, I will decide after our last training session.

"I'm delighted to have him on our team. It was a bit of a surprise. He's a top-level player, very good for us."