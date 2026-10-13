Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Manchester United close to agreement with potential Michael Carrick replacement

Man United chiefs admit 'three summer transfer targets were missed'

Man United handed major injury boost with key defender set for return

Sources: Chelsea make Acheampong transfer decision as rivals circle

Most read on Flashscore News

Qualifier Han Shi stuns rising star Alexandra Eala in first round of Wuhan Open

Ballon d'Or 2026: Where to watch, the favourites, past winners and records

Alcaraz suffers shock Shanghai exit in result that confirms Zverev as year-end number one

Flick happy for Barca to come away from Galatasaray cauldron with narrow win

Hansi Flick 'a bit surprised' by summer signing's Barcelona impact

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick.
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick.Profimedia

Barcelona are back in UEFA Champions League action away at Galatasaray.

Hansi Flick's team are on a 100% winning streak at the start of the 2026/27 season with eight victories in LaLiga and one in the UCL.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Flick is without captain Raphinha for the trip to Turkey and he will be forced to reshuffle his attack as a result.

Brazil international Gabriel Jesus has impressed in limited minutes, with three goals scored, and Flick is ready to start with him in Istanbul after a strong start to life in Catalonia.

"He's ready to play. Whether he plays from the start, which we don't know yet, I will decide after our last training session.

"I'm delighted to have him on our team. It was a bit of a surprise. He's a top-level player, very good for us."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Gabriel JesusBarcelonaGalatasarayChampions League

Related Articles

Hanis Flick surprised by Gabriel Jesus' impact at Barcelona

Barcelona boss Flick wary of Galatasaray atmosphere ahead of Champions League clash

Barcelona lineup v Galatasaray: Confirmed team news as Raphinha misses out