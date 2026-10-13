Ruben Dias dismisses claims of Anfield 'over celebrating'

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Man City captain Ruben Dias.
Man City captain Ruben Dias.Profimedia

Manchester City captain Ruben Dias has responded firmly to accusations the team celebrated excessively after their 3-0 Premier League win at Liverpool on October 11th.

City headed to Anfield for their first game since being charged with 114 breaches of Premier League rules spanning from the 2009/10 season to the 2017/18 season.

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The travelling fans were defiant in their celebrations on Merseyside, and the party carried on after full-time, as three second-half goals saw them past the 10-man hosts.

Boss Enzo Maresca had already rejected to the idea of the player celebrations being too much, due to the force of a win at an old rival, and Dias reiterated their right celebrate.

"I very much stand by the manager's words as well. To win at Anfield in whatever circumstances, whether it's early in the season or late in the season, we will enjoy it just as much.

"We will celebrate however it feels in the moment and it will obviously be a show of how much it means to us."

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