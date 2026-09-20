Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola was happy with his new side's 1-0 Premier League win on his return to Bournemouth.

Alexander Isak, 26, scored the only goal of the game as Liverpool earned a hard fought three points at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium.

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It marked the first time Iraola returned to his old stomping ground, and he was certainly delighted to head back to Merseyside with the win.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Iraola hailed his side’s performance at a ‘difficult place’ to play.

"I'm obviously happy with the result because I know this is a difficult place to come,” he said.

"We finished the first half better and were better in the second half. It was difficult for us (at the start).

"Second half we controlled much better the game and had the chances to finish it. But in the first part of the game we were not winning second balls and when they play with such intensity you have to be at that level."

On the defence: "Overall as a team it's a third clean sheet in a row. Still things to improve but they are giving us solidity in the moments we need to defend."

On Florian Wirtz: "It was a slow start but after the first phase Florian helped us to improve and I am much happier with his performance in the second half."