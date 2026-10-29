Van Dijk pleased to feel Anfield "energy" as Liverpool find impressive form

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Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's Virgil van DijkREUTERS / Ian Hodgson

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk believes some impressive recent home displays have restored the belief of the Anfield faithful following last season's lacklustre title defence.

Successive home wins over Villarreal, Brighton and Chelsea - whom they beat on penalties in the EFL Cup on Wednesday - in three different competitions mean Liverpool head into Sunday's match against Premier League champions Arsenal at Anfield in a confident mood.

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The Reds appear to be increasingly comfortable with new boss Andoni Iraola's tactics after the former Bournemouth boss replaced the sacked Arne Slot in June.

"It's a night like this (against Chelsea) and the other night (Villarreal) - I think the fans definitely like what they’re seeing and, of course, you feel that energy and it’s great," Van Dijk said.

"I've been feeling that energy for quite a while and when you then miss it a little bit then to get it back is obviously very good. Results help, massively. We understand it as well."

The 35-year-old Netherlands defender added: "We want to show that for the full 90 minutes, every game, home and away and obviously it's not the easiest thing to do, but we're trying to and nights like this helps.

"We put a lot of work in behind the scenes. Hopefully the reward will come."

Iraola made seven changes, including fielding four players under 22, against Chelsea in a game that finished 1-1 before Liverpool won the shootout 6-5 to book a quarter-final with Bournemouth.

"I don't think we gave much away throughout the whole game; a couple of shots from distance, I think. We did well. We brought a lot of energy," van Dijk added.

"We could have done better maybe a couple of times. But overall, I'm happy with the evening and I'm happy that we went through."

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