Mamardashvili admits penalty notes didn't help against Chelsea: Everything was wrong!

Mamardashvili admits penalty notes were all wrong against Chelsea: Everything was wrong!

Giorgi Mamardashvili revealed that his penalty notes against Chelsea on Wednesday did not help him at all.

Liverpool have booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup thanks to a penalty-shootout success over Chelsea in the fourth round.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mamardashvili denied Emmanuel Emegha after Valentin Barco had struck his effort off the post, before Wesley Fofana fired his shot well over the bar to seal the game.

Victory for Liverpool means they have now won all five of their competitive penalty shootouts against Chelsea in their club history, making the victory even more iconic.

Mamardashvili's stop proved vital, but speaking after the final whistle, he revealed that his penalty notes did not prove to be helpful in the slightest.

"I had this paper as well, but everything was wrong!" he told ITV.

Asked if the notes assisted him at all, he answered: "No."

Mamardashvili said about saving from Emegha: "Before the shot I was looking at his (standing) leg, where he puts it down. I decided to go to my right side."

"I wanted to save more but sometimes one is enough."

The Reds had previously beaten the Blues in the 2022 FA Cup and EFL Cup finals under Jurgen Klopp and they now progress to face Bournemouth in the Quarter-Final, a clash which will be played in December.

“Honestly, I was talking before the draw and I said, ‘The only team I don’t want is Bournemouth’. For me, it’s special,” said Andoni Iraola as he goes head to head with his former side.