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Maresca urges Man City to ignore financial scandal noise

Maresca celebrates after City's victory over Liverpool
Maresca celebrates after City's victory over LiverpoolPaul ELLIS / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Enzo Maresca said Manchester City must "make their own noise" to drown out the distraction of the guilty verdict on over 100 charges of breaking Premier League financial rules.

In their first match since the bombshell ruling, City showed they are unfazed by the uncertainty over potential sanctions as they ignored the hostile Anfield atmosphere to beat 10-man Liverpool 3-0 on Sunday.

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City boss Maresca has made a flawless start to the daunting task of replacing Pep Guardiola.

The Italian has won his eight games in all competitions to take City three points clear at the top of the Premier League.

But the future of City's title challenge likely rests on the outcome of the club's appeal against the verdict of an independent commission.

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"It was not easy for the players after the last two or three weeks but they dealt with the situation very good," said Maresca.

"I said during the week we need to lean how to deal with the outside noise, but make our own noise, which is to win games.

"Our fans were singing at the end, so the noise was from us."

City took full advantage after a red card for Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch on the hour mark swung the momentum their way.

Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki struck in a 13-minute spell after Gravenberch's dismissal as City won in front of a crowd at Anfield for only the second time since 2003.

"To win 3-0 at Anfield is a great result for sure. In this moment all the organisation needs this kind of win," added Maresca.

"It's good for us as a coaching staff, the players, the organisation. This kind of win is good for all the club."

Maresca also refuted suggestions that his celebrations would be tempered by the uncertainty of not knowing if the three points will ultimately matter at the end of the season.

"You cannot imagine how happy I am," he said.

"I am here to try to prepare the games and win the games. Hopefully, I can speak about this situation when we win the appeal."

The defeat was Andoni Iraola's first as Liverpool manager, but his side are now nine points off the top in ninth place.

The Reds were blunted by the absence of injured trio Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo.

Iraola, though, believed Liverpool were the better side until Gravenberch's controversial exit for two quickfire yellow cards.

"There were two different games. One until the red card and one from the red card until the end," said the Spaniard.

"We were the better team until the red card and they were better than us obviously after and scored the goals."

See a summary of the match here

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Premier LeagueEnzo MarescaAndoni IraolaManchester CityLiverpool

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