Kayode revels in dream Italy debut against Turkey

Michael Kayode expressed his delight after enjoying a dream senior debut for Italy in their emphatic 4-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Turkey.

The 22-year-old Brentford defender produced an impressive display, contributing a goal and an assist.

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Kayode set up Davide Frattesi for Italy’s opener before scoring his first international goal to double the Azzurri’s advantage.

The youngster was understandably thrilled with his performance and the perfect start to his international career.

“I didn’t expect my debut to go like this, so I am really happy,” Kayode told the media.

“We played in the first half with a fantastic simplicity and determination. We wanted to really prove ourselves in a difficult match in an incredible stadium atmosphere, so winning here was fantastic.”