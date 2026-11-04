Valverde rescues Real with added-time stunner in comeback win against AEK Athens

Federico Valverde scored a stunning 92nd-minute winner as Real Madrid twice came from behind to beat AEK Athens 3-2 in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), bringing to an end the hosts’ seven-match winning home run in all competitions.

AEK have been typically strong at home in European competition, but the visit of 15-time champions Real Madrid represented a stern test of their credentials. They weren’t overawed though, and created the game’s first big opening when Lovro Majer marauded down the left and cut the ball back for Mijat Gacinovic, whose low left-footed strike was repelled by the feet of Thibaut Courtois.

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The Greek side were able to make their early pressure pay too, as Aboubakary Koita stepped inside onto his left foot on the edge of the area and thundered an effort past Courtois at his near post.

Former Madrid striker Luka Jovic could’ve doubled their advantage when his low drive forced Courtois into action again, but in the end the hosts were fortunate to still lead at the half-hour mark. Vincius Junior fired back in a loose ball from a half-cleared Madrid corner, and Jude Bellingham diverted it into the corner from a marginally offside position.

That was only a temporary reprieve though, as Bellingham marked his 60th UCL appearance with a goal when he deftly flicked Marc Cucurella’s cross into the bottom corner.

That goal rocked AEK, who were on the back foot at the beginning of the second half too, and needed a heroic block from Lazaros Rota inside the six-yard box to deny Marc Cucurella after Kylian Mbappe’s cross found him unmarked at the far post. Provider so nearly turned finisher shortly after the hour mark when Mbappe curled an effort inches wide from the edge of the area, and the Frenchman came close again moments later when he rifled an effort into the palms of Alberto Brignoli from a similar distance.

The Greek side were unwavering in their approach in spite of withstanding huge pressure, and reaped the rewards their defending deserved 15 minutes from time when Stavros Pilios, who also netted against Manchester City on matchday three, marauded forward from full-back and swept home Koita’s pull back.

Their joy was short-lived, though - less than three minutes in fact - as Mbappe got his customary goal when he arrived at the far post to tap home Denzel Dumfries’ delivery and net in a sixth successive UCL appearance.

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It was Madrid doing the late running for a late goal, and they so nearly got it when Mbappe saw his effort tipped onto the crossbar by Brignoli.

Their pressure finally told in stoppage time, though, when Valverde let fly from 25-yards and watched on with glee as his strike nestled in the corner to snatch victory and seal a seventh successive win for Jose Mourinho's men.

Los Blancos have also won all four UCL games this term, while AEK's misery was compounded by a late red card for Koita for dissent.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

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