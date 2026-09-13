Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man City have no plans to sell defender to Man Utd despite January interest

Man Utd lineup v Man City: Confirmed team news ahead of a thrilling Manchester derby

Lisandro Martinez hails young defender as 'the future' of Man United

Amorim hits back at Man Utd legends after sacking: They lived in a time that was different

Most read on Flashscore News

Tusker overpower Al Ahli to reach second phase of CAF Confederation Cup

Carrick and Maresca looking to make history when Man Utd and City meet in derby

'It feels amazing': Rybakina triumphs at US Open to capture third Grand Slam title

Rybakina goes through 'a lot of emotions' following first US Open title

Valencia sack Corberan after dismal run of form

Carlos Corberan reacts on the touchline
Carlos Corberan reacts on the touchlineFRAN SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Valencia have decided to dismiss their coach, Carlos Corberan, as well as football CEO Ron Gourlay, and have announced a restructuring of their sporting department.

Total upheaval at the club, who sit at the bottom of the table with just one point from a possible 15, one goal scored and 10 conceded, after losing to Sevilla on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Alongside the director, Lisandro Isei, Hans Gillhaus, Andres Zamora, and Malek Shafei are also leaving the club. 

Corberan arrived at Valencia in December 2024 and pulled off the miracle of survival after an extraordinary second half of the season. Last season, the team came close to European spots in the final stretch of the league. 

His interim replacement will be Valencia Mestalla coach Oscar Sanchez.

Mentions
LaLigaValenciaCarlos Corberan

Related Articles

Alvarez "not even travelling" with Atletico Madrid squad as Arsenal move heats up

Mourinho jumps to the defense of £120M signing Diomande: I want to see him evolve!

Sevilla break into top four after Iglesias' late Valencia winner