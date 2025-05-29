UK police charge man with grievous harm after Liverpool incident

Police forensics officers were pictured at the scene of the incident on Water Street in Liverpool on Monday

A 53-year-old man has been charged after a car rammed into dozens of people celebrating Liverpool's Premier League title parade on Monday.

Paul Doyle, from Burghill Road in West Derby, Liverpool, has been charged with two counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and two counts of causing unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Doyle has also been accused of two counts of attempted unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and one count of dangerous driving.

He will appear before Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Friday morning.

The BBC understands Doyle is a businessman and father of three.

Seventy-nine people were injured in the incident, with the youngest, aged nine, and the oldest being a 79-year-old, when a car crashed into people in Water Street, in central Liverpool, just after 6pm.

Seven people remain in hospital.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said Merseyside Police are reviewing a "huge volume" of CCTV and mobile phone footage.

"We ask that the judicial process be allowed to continue without any speculation online or anywhere else that could impede the pursuit of justice for all those affected," she added.