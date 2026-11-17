Olympique Lyon midfielder Tyler Morton will remain sidelined until February after undergoing surgery on a persistent groin injury.

The French club confirmed that the 24-year-old Englishman had been struggling with recurring pain in his left adductor and underwent surgery during the international break.

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Morton's absence represents another setback for the Ligue 1 outfit, who are already dealing with several injuries.

Lois Openda has been unavailable for a month, while Pavel Sulc is also expected to return in February. Mohamed Ouedraogo remains sidelined after suffering a serious knee injury in October.

Morton joined Lyon from Liverpool in the summer of 2025 and quickly became an important member of the squad.

He has started 12 of his 14 appearances this season, scoring once, but missed Lyon's last three matches against Angers, Real Sociedad and Brest.