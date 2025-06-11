Tuchel sends tough message to Alexander-Arnold

Thomas Tuchel has warned Trent Alexander-Arnold that he must offer something "unique" to the England squad or face being regularly left out.

The Real Madrid star played just 26 minutes in the last international break and the Three Lions manager stated that his LaLiga move caused stress but warned he must consistently offer something "unique" to secure regular selection.

"That would be a hard choice, then it depends completely on us. If we have a similar structure and similar players, because we desperately want to have him in the team,” Tuchel told talkSPORT.

“He gives us something unique and can make connections with teammates and boost chemistry, then we will try to use him.

"If he gives us something unique, then we will make sure that he has his place - But that applies to any player. If not, then we will always value the team more than individual quality.

"In the end, at international level, it's so important that we arrive with the right team and that everyone in the team knows before, first that we have to quality.”